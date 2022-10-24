'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD is not blaming Lumberton ISD for the vandalism.

ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium.

Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium.

It happened around midnight Saturday night. Two suspects defaced the middle logo, press box and away concession stand at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium.

The suspects were caught on camera. Curse words could be seen on the signs and buildings.

"There's two what we believe are males in hoodies, one of those in glasses, that are actively climbing the bleachers and are taking the spray paint and painting,” Stacie Brister, Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD superintendent, said.

When Brister received word about the crime, she immediately went to check it out.

“It's so hard to be able to get these facilities, and we're so proud of what's been produced, and these things didn't come easily," Brister said.

Brister believed vandals got onto the property through fencing that has been under construction. She said the security cameras point toward the field and stadium parking lot.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville is competing against the Lumberton Raiders in a football game on Friday, October 28, 2022. Even though the paint used was blue and red, the district is not blaming the Raiders for the vandalism.

Brister wants Little Cypress Mauriceville students to know the district does not condone retaliation before they play against the Lumberton Raiders.

“We have been encouraging our kids that we do not retaliate, in the sense that we go across town and do something to another school,” Brister said. “I know this is going to be a hard-fought game. I think there will be a lot of emotion."

A clean-up spent Monday morning crew washing away graffiti from stadium facilities. District officials believe it will cost thousands to have other buildings repainted.

"We were power washing and trying to get as much of the paint off of our facilities as we could,” Brister said. “As far as the things on buildings and signs and things like that we are letting the specialists come in and look at the turf."

Investigators are questioning people, in an attempt to get to the bottom of it all.

Lumberton ISD officials released a statement saying in part, "To our knowledge there is currently no reliable information leading to a suspect or suspects. There is also no information regarding whether the suspects are LISD students. Law enforcement has been involved from the LCM side and they are handling the investigation. LISD condemns vandalism and hopes the perpetrators, whoever they turn out to be, are caught and held responsible ."

