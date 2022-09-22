Concerned neighbor complaints prompts closure of Charlton-Pollard Park for repairs

Residents said the park’s conditions were unsafe for kids due to its rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont closed off Charlton-Pollard Park in the city's South End after months of receiving complaints from neighbors.

Residents said the park’s conditions were unsafe for kids due to its rusty equipment, exposed wood and moldy splash pads.

The city council decided to shut the park down last Tuesday and neighbors say this is a step in the right direction, but more must be done in order to restore this park and make it safe.

“It's not just in this neighborhood, but it's all over. They want their parks to be safe for their kids to be playing in. There are a lot of people reaching out about it and are concerned and speaking out on it,” said concerned neighbor Torey Bruce.

Beaumont city leaders listened to their complaints and responded by fencing off the equipment.

“I feel good about the actions they have taken, but I feel they need to do a little bit more on barricading this off because kids are still crossing this and going on the playground,” Bruce said.

At the beginning of the year, city council members allocated a set amount of money to be used by the Beaumont Parks and Recreation Department.

Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said they set aside $1.4 million for park enhancement in the coming fiscal year.

“What exactly those are meant to be are yet to be determined. We are looking forward to holding a workshop so all the council members can give input on what they would like to see,” Getz said.

As far as a timeline for repairs, it's up to city leaders to determine when that will happen.

Beaumont City Councilman Audwin Samuels represents the ward where the Charlton-Pollard park is located.

12News reached out to Samuels to ask when repairs might happen and are still waiting to hear back.