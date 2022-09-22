Teen charged with making 'terroristic threat' to other Colmesneil ISD students

Officials saw video footage showing Tausch appearing to mimic pointing a rifle towards other students.

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A teen was arrested and charged Wednesday after making threats to shoot other students.

On Wednesday, September 21 at around 5:00 p.m., Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil Independent School District in response to a report of terroristic threat, according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

White at the scene, deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements and video footage from the school, according to the release.

Deputies were told 17-year-old Chassin Tausch, who is a student at Colmesneil ISD, made threats to shoot other students after an argument earlier in the day.

Deputies interviewed multiple students who confirmed this threat. Officials also saw video footage showing Tausch appearing to mimic pointing a rifle towards other students, according to the release.

A probable cause affidavit was given to Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe by deputies. Shortly after, a warrant of arrest was issued for the student.

Tausch was booked into the Tyler County Jail Wednesday evening and charged with felony terroristic threat, according to the release.

From a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office news release:

