Threat forces brief shelter-in-place at BISD's Early College High School

BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after students at Beaumont's Early College High School were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received.

Beaumont Independent School District Police officers and Beaumont Police officers investigated the threat at the district's Early College High School.

Students at the campus, which is housed at the old Austin Middle School Campus along U.S. Highway 69, sheltered in place for about an hour or less.

Beaumont Police officers assisted BISD Police with clearing each classroom according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

Earlier in the day both Beaumont United and West Brook High Schools were forced to have their students and staff shelter in place when threats were phoned in for those two campuses.

Beaumont Police, the fire marshal and agents with the ATF and police K-9s helped BISD Police check all buildings at Beaumont United and West Brook to make sure they were safe the district said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

