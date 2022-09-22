Port Arthur Police search for missing deaf woman

Police say Felicia is deaf and communicates by using sign language and reading lips. Her family is very concerned for her welfare.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is deaf.

Felicia Roy may also go by Felicia Winn. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Oak Avenue on September 8 and hasn't been heard from since, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

She is 6 feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Felicia is deaf and communicates by using sign language and reading lips. Her family is very concerned for her welfare, according to the release.

Police are asking the public if they have seen Felicia or know where she may be, to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

Have you seen Felicia Roy (aka Felicia Winn). Felicia was last seen on September 8, 2022, in the 1800 block of Oak Ave., and has not been heard from since. She is a black female approximately 6'ft., has short black hair and brown eyes. Felicia is deaf and communicates by using sign language and reading lips. Her family is very concerned for her welfare. If you have seen Felicia or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.