Buna small business 'Lit Handlers' makes special appearance on Good Morning America

BUNA, Texas — One Southeast Texas small business invention has made it's way to Good Morning America. The owner of Lit Handlers was featured Saturday for her custom creation of handlers. So, what exactly are they?

We've heard of koozies, but what about custom-made insulated handlers? One Buna business owner is making a variety of handlers you never knew you needed.

Destiny Padgett says these handlers come in all shapes, sizes and colors. Padgett is the owner of Lit Handlers, a small business that makes handlers for all types of items ranging from wine glasses, tumblers and cans an much more.



You can use these handlers as an alternative to grabbing cups without a handle or to keep your hands from getting cold or wet while enjoying a sip.



These insulating handlers have been seen across Southeast Texas and this morning, they made a special appearance on Good Morning America.

She has a team that helps her with day-to-day operations, including her 10-year-old daughter.



Despite the pandemic, the team has been busy as the small business is growing. The small business not only offers handlers, but also and array of other colorful items such as masks, backpacks and lunch bags.

With the new school year quickly approaching, their kid-favorite backpacks and lunch bags are in high demand.



"We're almost sold out of all the backpacks. We have more on the way, and lunch bags- this is my favorite month because everybody is going back to school and school shopping," Padgett said.

She has hundreds of designs and a variety sizes for all kinds of beverages. Some handlers even come with a pocket for Chapstick, spoon or lighter.



As a special thank you to the Southeast Texas community, Lit Handlers is giving 12newsnow viewers a 40 percent discount off items on their website. The offer doesn't include clearance items. Support the small business by using the code '12news' before check out on their website.

