Beaumont ISD suspends band practice for 10 days after band student tests positive for COVID-19

BEAUMONT, Texas — Summer band practice at West Brook High School is suspended for the next 10 days after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

Beaumont ISD said in a news release the district received notice that a West Brook students attending band practice tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, August 8. The student was last at band practice August 3 and all students at the practice were notified of potential exposure.

"In accordance with UIL guidelines, Beaumont ISD has implemented rigorous health screening, social distancing, and sanitization practices for all band practices," Beaumont ISD spokesperson Hannah LeTulle said in the emailed statement."CDC guidance provides that the risk of students contracting COVID-19 from the infected student is low."

Beaumont ISD announced in the news release that band practice at West Brook High School will be suspended until August 18 "in an abundance of caution." The areas inside the school where the band student was at practice have also been closed for deep cleaning.