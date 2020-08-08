Tax-free weekend: Big savings for shoppers across Texas

Many back to school items under $100 are included in the sale. This year, the discount also applies to online purchases.

TEXAS, USA — Tax free weekend in Texas started Friday. Sales run through Sunday.

Families across Texas often wait until this weekend every year to do their back to school shopping.

What qualifies as tax-free?

Clothes, shoes and nearly every type of school supply is tax-free. You can save on backpacks, crayons, notebooks and tennis shoes.

But while sneakers are tax-free, other items like cleats are not. Book bags are tax free, but not computer bags.

This year, tax-free weekend could help families save as school-related spending is expected to rise.

Traditional school supplies sales are in decline by about 12 percent, according to experts, but that cost is made up by purchasing computers and electronics for remote learning.

For those who can't make it out to a store this weekend, many retailers are continuing sales longer than in previous years.

"The deals will run probably through early to mid-September," Consumer Reports deals editor Samantha Gordon said.