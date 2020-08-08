Beaumont police find victim of fatal hit-and-run accident lying in ditch

The body was found in the 5100 block of Helbig Road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a scene of a fatal accident that left a victim lying in a ditch.

The body was discovered in a ditch located in the 5100 block of Helbig Road Saturday morning.

Investigators say the victim was hit by a car 'possibly' early Friday morning.

The victim's name will not be released until a family relative has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Beaumont police full release..

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Beaumont Police responded to the 5100 block of Helbig in reference to a person lying in the ditch.

When Officers arrived, it was clear that the individual was deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been struck by a vehicle, possibly in the early morning hours of August 7.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont Police at 832-1234.

