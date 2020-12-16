Beaumont businesswoman Biguita Hernandez-Smith announces plans to run for mayor

“Without the vigor of the people, their city perishes. Our residents must be given hope, inspiration and incentives to reside in Beaumont and invest in our city."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont businesswoman Biguita Hernandez-Smith has announced her plans Wednesday to run for mayor in the May 2021 election.

Hernandez-Smith is the CEO of Breathe Workforce Development, an organization she said is dedicated to workforce development in Southeast Texas.

She has contributed to the community as a teacher, workforce development trainer and community leader and said it's now time for her to pour into this city on a grander scale.

In her mayoral announcement, Hernandez-Smith said her platform will consist of COVID-19 support and planning task force, jobs for Southeast Texans, and industry diversification among other initiatives.

“Without the vigor of the people, their city perishes. Our residents must be given hope, inspiration and incentives to reside in Beaumont and invest in our city. My platform is people driven, with all initiatives rooted in the betterment of the people,” Hernandez-Smith said.

Hernandez-Smith’s announcement comes a day before her press conference where she's scheduled to make an official campaign announcement.

The press conference will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Julie Rogers Theatre in downtown Beaumont.

As of Wednesday, Hernandez-Smith is one of three candidates running for mayor of Beaumont in the May 1, 2021 election.

Beaumont council member W.L. Pate announced his plan for running for mayor in July. Businessman Roy West also made his Mayoral announcement in July.

Incumbent Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames has held the office since 2007. When 12News asked the current mayor if she was running for re-election in July, she said "It's way too early and not the right time to make that announcement. I am focused on what I was elected to do."

Biguita Hernandez-Smith mayoral announcement

Biguita Hernandez-Smith, of Beaumont, is excited to announce her plans to run for Mayor of Beaumont in the upcoming 2021 election. Hernandez-Smith and her family have lived in Beaumont for four years.

Hernandez-Smith will be officially announcing her candidacy during a press conference on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 1pm, on the steps of the Julie Rogers Theatre in downtown Beaumont.

She will be available for one on one interviews immediately after.

“Beaumont has been a place for new beginnings and restoration. While I have previously contributed to the community as a teacher, workforce development trainer and community leader, it is now time for me to pour into this city on a grander scale, as Mayor of Beaumont,” Hernandez-Smith said.

As a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, Hernandez-Smith is a strong visionary and innovative leader who thinks BIG, performs BIG and achieves BIG in all that she endeavors. She strives to challenge the status quo, eliminate stagnation and identify new opportunities for growth and progression.

With her leadership, Hernandez-Smith intends to help Build, Inspire and Grow the city! She believes that people are the most important element of society.

“Without the vigor of the people, their city perishes. Our residents must be given hope, inspiration and incentives to reside in Beaumont and invest in our city. My platform is people driven, with all initiatives rooted in the betterment of the people,” she said.

Hernandez-Smith’s platform includes:

Covid-19 Support and Planning Task Force

Education, training, and jobs for Southeast Texas residents

Unity

Industry diversification

Community & law enforcement relations

Downtown restoration

Arts and culture

Currently, she is CEO of Breathe Workforce Development, an organization dedicated to Workforce Development in Southeast Texas. With more than 20 years of experience in multiple sectors in major metropolitan areas around the country, her leadership has greatly impacted workforce development systems and economic development programs in Houston, New York and most recently, Beaumont. She aspires to leverage these experiences to positively impact Beaumont.

Her current projects are:

Training partner of Lamar Institute of Technology

Advisor to the BISD Career and Technical Education Council

Contributing member of the Advancing Education and Workforce Readiness Committee of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce

She currently serves on several non-profit boards and is also the Founder of the Love Thy Neighbor Initiative created to unify the Golden Triangle through community service in hurricane relief, small business support and racial unity.

“As Mayor of Beaumont, I I will be relentless in my efforts to ensure that Beaumont reaches new heights. Together we will Build, Inspire and Grow,” Hernandez-Smith said.

Her campaign team includes campaign manager, Jason Byrd and treasurer, Nick Lampson.