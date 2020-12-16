'Preparing for months:' Medical Center of Southeast Texas will give frontline workers COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible

"Every way that we have approached this vaccine process has been detailed and guided by the CDC and the FDA."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas hospitals are still waiting for the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive, and nearly 3,000 doses should arrive by Wednesday.

Across the state, frontline workers are met with a glimmer of hope.

Hospitals are using the extra time to finalize preparations.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas gave 12News an inside look at the area where the vaccine will be administered to frontline workers.

Angie Hebert with the Medical Center of Southeast Texas said their frontline workers will receive the vaccines at the earliest possible moment after the shipment arrives.

"So we've been preparing for months," Hebert said.

Those who signed up to receive the vaccine start at check in. They will be assigned to a chair, and after they get the shot, they will move over to the observation area to be monitored for 15 minutes.

After that, they will head back to the desk to schedule an appointment for their next dose.

"Every way that we have approached this vaccine process has been detailed and guided by the CDC and the FDA," Hebert said.

Those receiving the shot will also leave with a sheet from the CDC encouraging those who got vaccinated to sign up for the v-safe vaccination health tracker.

The app will allow the CDC to track how each person reacts to the vaccine, if at all.

All three Southeast Texas hospital systems will be receiving 975 doses of the vaccine.