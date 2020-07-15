Beaumont businessman Roy West announces plans to run for mayor

The mortgage lender and radio host has set an aggressive agenda in his announcement

BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent Beaumont businessman Roy West, Jr. has announced his plans to run for mayor in the May 2021 election.

West is a mortgage lender and radio host. In his campaign announcement for mayor, he laid out an aggressive plant that includes addressing drainage issues, roadways as well as racial issues across the city.

"I am running for the Mayor of Beaumont, because I am committed to being transparent while having open conversation on all issues that can and will improve and enhance the city," West said in his campaign announcement. "I strongly believe that new leadership and innovative ideas are needed."

In his announcement, West said the city needs better communication and to be more available to constituents so they can participate in the discussion.

Incumbent Beaumont mayor Becky Ames has held the office since 2007.

I am Roy West Jr., and I am excited to announce that I am running for Mayor of the City of Beaumont in May 2021. I was raised here in Beaumont. I am married to Trisha, and we have a large beautiful family. The several of our children 4 of our grandchildren live here. Beaumont is our home!

The various issues that I plan to address include

• The well-being of all citizens in Beaumont.

• The quality of our water and sewer services

• Drainage issues throughout the city

• Roadways

• The racial issues across our city.

I believe we need additional communication over more platforms so that we can be more effective in keeping the citizens aware of what our city is doing. I believe we should increase the number of late afternoon city council meetings should increase.

In addition, I believe we should have one City Council meeting per quarter in the 4 different Wards of the City to allow accessibility for all constituents to participate in the discussion. The citizens' voices should and will be heard. I also plan to implement committees composed of citizens with particular expertise and experience to help analyze some of the challenges our city faces.

I know there will always be challenges, but I also know that with new leadership and new ideas, there can be new solutions.

Beaumont is a great city, but it can and will be better. Allow me to build on the foundation that many before me have created. With hope and excitement for the future -- we will succeed. The best days are ahead. Help us get there by electing me, Roy West, as your Mayor for the City of Beaumont in May 2021.