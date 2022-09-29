Big Thicket Association to host 'Big Thicket Day on the Neches' in October

Big Thicket Day is a free event that is open to the public and will offer live entertainment, food and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket Association will be hosting their free, annual Big Thicket Day on the Neches event on October 8.

It will take place at Collier's Ferry Park, located at 5390 Pine Street in Beaumont.

Activities in the park are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning with their annual membership gathering and keynote speaker at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Big Thicket Association.

Big Thicket Day is open to the public and will offer an opportunity for families to celebrate the creation of the Big Thicket National Preserve.

There will be a complimentary picnic lunch provided by The Big Thicket Association and Joe Cascio with Cooks 2 Dozen. There will be live entertainment and activities for the entire family, according to the release.

Event schedule:

Membership meeting and keynote speaker:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BTA's annual membership gathering is open to the public and will feature our keynote speaker, Dr. Scott Solomon. Dr. Solomon is a biologist, and Associative Teaching Professor at Rice University. His topic is "Why Insects Matter: Appreciating Bugs in the Big Thicket and Beyond." We will meet in the park, under the big tent, and adjacent to the Neches River.

Boat rides on the Ivory Bill and more

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be treated to free boat tours aboard the Ivory Bill. Philip the Falconer will have a hawk demonstration. There will be activities for the entire family including lots of kids activities. Stable Spirit will have horses to pet and groom. There will be booths by many area conservation organizations including Big Thicket National Preserve. Big Thicket authors will have autographed books available for you to purchase.

Live entertainment by Casey Chesnutt

Noon- 1:30 p.m.

Casey Chesnutt is a live music entertainer, recording artist and songwriter. Casey follows in the footsteps of his father, Country music legend Mark Chesnutt. Casey began his career at the early age of 15 and quickly began making the most out of what Southeast Texas had to offer local musicians. After serving in the Marine Corps and settling his family back to Southeast Texas, Casey returned to his music and now makes a living chasing his dream. He can be found in just about any live music venue all over the southern United States.