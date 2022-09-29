No major injuries after LC-M school bus rear-ends car near high school campus Thursday morning

The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus.

LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — No major injuries were reported Thursday morning after a school bus struck the rear of a car near Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange.

The bus struck the rear of a car, driven by an LC-M student, on Texas Highway 87 near the campus according to a district spokesperson.

The car was stopped when it was hit by the school bus at about 7:45 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for "evaluation" and no one on the bus was injured the spokesperson told 12News by phone.

All the parents of students involved were notified about the accident the spokesperson told 12News.

There were multiple junior high and one high school student aboard the bus when the accident happened according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Statement from LC-M CISD...

Officials are investigating an accident that occurred near the High School on Hwy 87 this morning, involving an LCM bus.

Medical professionals are examining students but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

Parents of the students on board the bus at the time of the accident have been contacted.