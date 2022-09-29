Cajun Navy steps in to help Florida with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

You can help the Cajun Navy with its recovery mission by donating at Give.GoCajunNavy.org.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Florida recovers from the damage from Hurricane Ian, the Southeast Texas community is looking for ways to step in and help.

On Thursday, the Cajun Navy will be in Tampa helping those in need.

CEO and founder of the Cajun Navy Rob Gaudet says sadly even after the storm is over, sometimes it's easy for outsiders to forget that Florida residents are living through their darkest hours.

Gaudet says it's only the beginning of a long road to recovery.

Florida residents had to make a difficult choice, either evacuate their homes and leave everything they know behind or take on the dangerous risk of staying put.

There was a lot at stake with Hurricane Ian. Now, the real work begins.

The Cajun Navy arrived in Tampa Wednesday and immediately got to work.

On Thursday, they'll be working on setting up the safe camp and getting the word out about it to families who didn't evacuate.

As for Southeast Texans, Gaudet says we have a huge opportunity to help Florida right here in our community.

"The most important thing we can be doing right now as Americans is providing financial support, providing hands and your time and sending in kind donations of whatever it is you can you can send to assist these these communities recover," he said.

When the Cajun Navy is out working on disaster recovery efforts, they focus on three things.

First, is possession recovery to help families recover their valuables.

Second, home and reorganization that helps residents regain stability by putting things back in place after a storm.

Third, routine restoration where the Cajun Navy helps those impacted to get back to normal life and their everyday routines.

If you'd like to help Florida residents recover, you can show your support by sending donations to the Cajun Navy through their website.

As for how long they'll be working in Florida, Gaudet says this could be a six months or longer deployment.