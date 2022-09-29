No injuries in Thursday morning house fire on south side of Beaumont

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — No one was injured in a Thursday morning house fire on the south side of Beaumont.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning saying that smoke was coming from a home in the 3800 block of Marie St.

City of Beaumont firefighters responded and put the fire out but the house was heavily damaged according to Beaumont Fire Department Captain Brooks.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental Brooks told 12News Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.