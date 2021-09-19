Beaumont transit workers hold Sunday picket for better work conditions ahead of possible strike

Transit workers said they dread coming to work knowing a bus may break down at any minute.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont transit workers held a picket on Sunday to fight for better work conditions, ahead of a possible strike.

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1301 have been in contract negotiations with Beaumont First Transit since October of 2020. Transit workers said they are fed up, and they dread coming to work knowing a bus may break down at any minute.

There are some buses that have been in service since 2008 and many of them are in poor condition and should not be on the road, Amanda Haynes, vice president of the ATU Local 1301, said.

Some transit workers said buses have become dangerous for them and their passengers because they have been breaking down recently, even on the highway.

Aside from the buses being in bad shape, Haynes said the transit workers feel they deserve better wages, especially since they worked through the pandemic and put their lives at risk by being around alot of people.

“If we do, you know, contract it again because a lot of us did, we'll be pretty much without pay if we don't have any sick time, because the company is not going to pay for it,” Haynes said. “Some of us already used our COVID time.”

Haynes said first transit's latest contract offer was a "slap in the face," because it was for two years and did not offer transit workers a wage increase for the first year.

In June of 2021, Beaumont city leaders released a statement saying they were, "prohibited from getting involved in negotiations," and doing their best to distance themselves from the ongoing dispute.