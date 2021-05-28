Beaumont Transit union, bus riders decry safety concerns with city buses

"There's no way these vehicles should be in the state that they're in right now. No reason, somebody dropped the ball."

BEAUMONT, Texas — As you may remember, the union that represents Beaumont Transit workers released a report, saying nearly 90 percent of buses are "unfit for service."

The union says they've been complaining about the issues to management for more than two years to no avail. The union also claims the city doesn't have a body shop to send the buses for repair.

After years of using Beaumont Transit, desperation is growing for riders like Douglas Nicholas.



"Can we get help," bus rider Douglas Nicholas asked.



He calls conditions on board the buses "deplorable."



"Fix these buses that aren't running properly,” Nicholas said. “It's leaking oil. It's not running properly. It's not running fine at all."



Busted windows, broken hinges and lots of leaks, that's what drivers say they're facing.



"There's no way these vehicles should be in the state that they're in right now. No reason, somebody dropped the ball," said Amanda Haynes, Vice President of Amalgamated Transit Local 1031.



The buses are operated by first transit, and the drivers are members of the amalgamated transit local 1031. The union did its own safety audit.

Out of 18 vehicles inspected, 16 had safety-defects. Haynes believes more needs to be done to protect passengers and employees.

"We're not just sitting here asking for something that we feel like we don't deserve,” Haynes said. “We work hard for it. We're here to provide a service, and we can't do that successfully if we don't have the proper equipment to operate with."



This all comes as the union continues negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with first transit.

"Right now it just seems like we're in the back shadows just here and no one wants to acknowledge that they have the responsibility of this transit system," Haynes said.



A similar cry is being shared by those who depend on it the most.



"A lot of people complain about it, wrote statements about it but ain't nothing been done. So, everybody just come together,” Nicholas said.

