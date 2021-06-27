Beaumont transit workers held a "Rally for Fairness" Sunday

More than 300 Beaumont residents signed petitions supporting the union in their quest for a new contract.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dozens of members of the Amalgamated Transit Union and their supporters held a rally in downtown Beaumont today as the union and its manager work toward a new a contract.

Weeks after unanimously authorizing union leadership to call a strike if necessary, Beaumont transit workers held a “Rally for Fairness” at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Sunday.

Both parties have been negotiating over the last several months

A few weeks ago, union members voted unanimously to authorize a strike if necessary but said they hope to avoid this.

The workers’ union ATU local 1031, said its “members are growing increasingly agitated as transit management of Beaumont/first transit doubles down on its hostile workplace policies and refusal to continue negotiations.”

“Just the other day, one of my members, who is a former corrections officer, said they treat us like inmates,” Arlon Jackson, local 1301 president, said. “This company is disrespectful and pays such low wages that they cannot retain drivers. Well, we are not having it anymore. We demand a fair contract, and we have the community out there demanding it with us.”

A strike could be avoided if the Kyle Hayes, city manager, demanded transit management return to the bargaining table with an economic proposal, Jackson said.

“When I say fair, I mean it,” Jackson said. “We are not talking about $1 million here. We are talking about a reasonable wage, hazard pay for pandemic workers, and a commitment to addressing safety. These are not controversial or uncommon, but this company thinks they can rip off Beaumont, and the city is letting them do it.”

Among the things they are pushing for is higher wages and for their safety concerns to be addressed. A recent safety audit revealed that nearly 90 percent of its buses were unfit for service, with everything from shattered windows to substandard brakes.

“You do this because you love it,” Brenda Moore, ATU member, said. “You do not do it because you have to or for the money, but it would be nice to be treated fair and right. It would be nice to come to work and know that you are going drive a bus that is not going to break down on you."

Jackson said he is hopeful that negotiations will resume with the election of labor-supported Robin Mouton as mayor, but that worker discontent is at an all-time high.

Bot sides have been negotiating since October.