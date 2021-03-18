Beaumont Transit workers disputing wages lost in winter storm aftermath

They're demanding city leaders address lost wages during those freezing February days.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Problems are continuing for Beaumont Transit workers weeks after the winter storm, and they're taking action.

Transit workers and other community members say they've sent nearly 300 letters to Beaumont City Council members. They're demanding city leaders address lost wages during those freezing February days.

Beaumont Transit workers are calling out to the community for more help. Transit workers were ordered not to report to their shifts for three days due to impassable roads during the ice storm. Now, First Transit has refused to pay 45 transit workers for those days missed.

“For you to come in and say, 'Okay we're just going to dock you due to you know no fault of our own...'” said Union Vice President Amanda Haynes.

Three days and no pay is something Haynes says is unusual.



“The previous owner has paid his employees, of course, it's in the contract, but past practices like we said we never had to address that issue because the previous owner took care of his employees,” Haynes said.



First Transit spokesman Jay Brock said in a statement that pay and benefits are set by the collective bargaining agreement, "which was negotiated and agreed upon by the amalgamated transit union 1031."



Even though workers were paid in the past, the contract doesn't require employees to be paid in situations due to weather. And workers are being given the option to use their vacation time, but Haynes doesn't think that's fair.



“They agreed again to a tentative agreement to pay individuals due to something like this. Why can’t you do it if you plan on doing it soon, why can’t you do it now,” Haynes said.



The contract expired in October 2020, and the workers agreed to extend the contract until a new deal could be worked out.



They've reached out to city council to step in, even though the city holds a contract and funds the company first transit is a private company.

So, transit workers are their employees not city employees, which is why Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames told 12News the city won't be getting involved.



“Were not saving lives, but we're keeping the economy moving in Beaumont by getting people to places where they need to be and we haven't had any appreciation,” Haynes said.



Haynes also said the contract is currently under negotiation, and they need the community to continue writing letters to city council.