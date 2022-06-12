Beaumont's North End, South End residents discuss ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting

"They claim that it wasn't a health hazard, but when you have urine and feces in your toilet, I would say that's a health hazard."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city.

12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End.

Residents say not only was their Thanksgiving ruined, but they've actually been dealing with these issues for years.

Terry Roy and Mary Williams are two residents in the Amelia neighborhood.

"We wound up moving to another family member's house," Roy said.

Mary and Isaac Jefferson live on the North End of Beaumont and their sewage issues got worse in the last year, but they also say, this has been a problem for over 20 years.

"Now it's beginning to come up in my toilet and overflow into the bathroom into the house," Mary Jefferson said.

The Jefferson's say every time Southeast Texas gets heavy rain, they can't flush their toilets and their sewage backs up and spills into their home.

"It really shouldn't be that way and we tired of it. We really tired of it and we can't move, but we tired," Mary Jefferson said.

Back in the Amelia neighborhood, the Director of Beaumont's Water and Wastewater Departments Mike Harris says the city installed a temporary pump to help with the issue.

Residents say they've spoken to city council before, but the incident on Thanksgiving shows there hasn't been a permanent fix.

"A lot of us in the area weren't able to flush for 11 to 12 hours," Roy said. "They claim that it wasn't a health hazard, but when you have urine and feces in your toilet, I would say that's a health hazard."

No additional action was taken at Tuesday's city council meeting.

