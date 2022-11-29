'There is no need to worry': City of Beaumont released statement regarding recent sewer issues

“We’re also nowhere near the levels that would designate public health concern — rest assured, there is no need to worry."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont released a statement regarding recent sewer issues, assuring the community that there is no need to worry.

Recent heavy rainfall in Southeast Texas inundated the city’s sewer system, according to a City of Beaumont release. What city officials called an “unusual weather” event brought 4-5 inches of rain.

“There hasn’t been a storm that simultaneously affected so many areas of the city sewer system at the same time in quite a while,” officials said in the release.

The Inflow and Infiltration system was overrun, meaning there is more water coming in than there is going out. Three of the major list station reached capacity.

Those living in the North End, West End and Amelia have been the most affected by the issue.

Officials believe a lot of misinformation has gone around regarding EPA and TCEQ requirements. TCEQ is required to be notified within 24 hours every time there is an unauthorized discharge.

The city has done this and there are no violations.

“We’re also nowhere near the levels that would designate public health concern — rest assured, there is no need to worry,” officials said.

Crews are working to work through the calls and resolve them as quickly as possible now that water levels have receded. Team members are going to every residence that reported an issue to investigate and ensure it’s resolved.

“We understand the frustration and appreciate your patience as we work through the call log,” city officials said.

The city of Beaumont manages more than 750 miles of sewer mains, more than 10,000 manholes and more than 43,000 sewer taps. Crews are making repairs daily, working to better the system.

Officials will enact more city-wide preventative measures to identify lines that may have issues due to the current incident. Those experiencing sewer problems or any other non-emergency city issues should report them to 3-1-1.

“Again, thank you for your understanding and your patience as we work to provide the best service possible to our citizens,” city officials said.