Trial for Beaumont man charged with indecency with a child began Tuesday

When asked how he chose to plead, Darbonne responded, "not guilty."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 39-year-old Beaumont man accused of exposing himself to a minor pled not guilty as his trial began Tuesday.

Nathaniel Jones Darbonne is charged with indecency with a child.

Prosecutor Pam French began opening statements by telling the jury the situation they are in is difficult. She said the jury will hear things that could be considered disturbing, but asked that they focus on what needs to be proven by the prosecution.

French then provided the specifics needed to find Darbonne guilty of indecency. She believes the evidence will show the jury how the victim ended up in a situation where the indecency happened.

The prosecutor told the jury they will hear how Darbonne showed the victim pornography from his cellphone before exposing himself to her.

Defense Attorney Marvin Lewis began his opening statements by telling members of the jury he and the prosecution do agree on some things involving the case to some degree. However, he said there are other things involving the case they disagree on.

Lewis said evidence will show the alleged exposure was not an intentional act and involved the victim walking in as Darbonne was using the restroom. He said the jury will hear about issues with doors and other parts of the home where the alleged incident happened.

The defense attorney told the jury they will have to look at the evidence, including the victim’s testimony, and determine if it is credible.

