'You will truly be missed': Newton County law enforcement mourning loss of one of their own

Those who knew and loved Sgt. Michael Robert Adams said he was a good man who was always there for others.

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Newton County are mourning the loss of a beloved sergeant who they say was always there for others.

"It is with a heavy heart that I report Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office Sergeant Mike Adams passed away," Constable Howie Wonders announced in a Facebook post. Sgt. Adams died Monday, December 5, 2022.

The last time anyone heard from Sgt. Adams was the Saturday prior to his passing. He was attempting to get his boat that, while he was using it the day before, had become stuck when it drifted into logs lying beneath the waters of the Sabine River.

After not hearing from him for a while, a friend of Sgt. Adams went to check on him and found him dead in bed inside an RV that he stayed in the night before.

Constable Wonders described the beloved sergeant as an intelligent young officer who was never afraid to ask why.

"Mike was just a good man," Constable Wonders said. "He was there if you needed him and would give a stranger the shirt off his back."

The constable also described Sgt. Adams as "somewhat of a jack of all trades."

"He was an avid outdoorsman and could almost always correctly diagnose why your vehicle was acting up," Constable Howie said. "He had a sincere thirst for knowledge especially when that knowledge pertained to his law enforcement career. Although he had only recently hired on with our office, he served almost four years total as a peace officer. "

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet. The Newton County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is asking everyone to keep Sgt. Adams' friends and family in their prayers.

"Sergeant Adams, you will truly be missed," Constable Wonders said.