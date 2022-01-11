Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kick off 'Fill The Boot' donation campaign

The funds raised go towards scientific and clinical research and care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kicked off its annual 'Fill The Boot' campaign on Tuesday.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise lifesaving funds.

The funds raised go towards MDA's mission for scientific and clinical research and care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases.

Firefighters across the country have supported this cause since 1954.

Muscular dystrophy causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. There is currently no cure.

The past two years, firefighters were unable to hold the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're really hoping that this year we're able to come out with a big bang, and get our community together to donate to this good cause," said Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 President, Jeffery L. Nesom.

You will see firefighters standing out on street corners all around Beaumont -- collecting donations on November 4, 11 and 18.

You can also donate here.

