American Cancer Society presents $65K check to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas

This presentation celebrated three total grants awarded this year. The money will help get cancer patients to their necessary treatment and help lodge them as well.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The American Cancer Society presented a check to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas on Tuesday.

The $65,000 will go directly towards cancer patients in the area. This check presentation was meant to celebrate three total grants received this year.

Two of those grants directly helped getting cancer patients to their necessary treatment, and the other was to help lodge patients.

This is the first year the hospital has received a grant to help put patients in local hotels for weeks long treatment.

Executive Director for the Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Kim Moncla says they have a great relationship with the American Cancer Society.

"They do a lot on the research side. Which of course comes back to us in treatment. And they do so much on the local side. I mean those are raised here locally," she said.

