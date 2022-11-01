Three children to be adopted into their forever families in Orange County Friday

"No child should grow up in foster care or feeling unwanted."

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted in the Southeast Texas area soon in honor of National Adoption Month.

The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson County. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to bee adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services releases.

November is National Adoption Month. In addition to Friday's event, there are other adoption events set to take pace across the state.

The events aim to spotlight the need for adoption and the many children waiting for a permanent family.

More than 5,000 Texas children who were abused or neglected were adopted from state care in 2021, according to the release.

Texas DFPS representatives said more children enter the foster care system in Texas everyday, so the need for families to provide children in state care with safe and loving homes has not diminished.

"Some won't be able to go home again and will need adoptive families to start new lives that are free from abuse or neglect, " Texas DFPS representatives said.

There is a serious need for adoptive parents for children of all ages and an even greater need for families willing to adopt children with special needs and older children and teens, according to the release.

Representatives feel becoming a young adult is already difficult for most children and not having a permanent family only makes it harder.

"Children never outgrow the need for parents," Representatives said. "Children are never too old to want and need a family of their own. Teenagers need parents as role models for becoming productive citizens."

Texas DFPS officials launched "Why Not Me?" in an attempt to shorten the wait. "Why Not Me?" is a public awareness campaign designed to recruit adoptive parents.

"No child should grow up in foster care or feeling unwanted," representatives said.

Anyone considering adoption is encouraged to visit adoptchildren.org to learn more.

