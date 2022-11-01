New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision

Officials have already been approached by an interested developer group.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision.

During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility.

Officials have already been approached by one developer group who is interested, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News. A bid will be due in December 2022.

If a proposal is approved, the facility could offer activities such as volleyball practice, beach volleyball, Game Day Care, personal training, speed and agility training, birthday parties and multi sports training.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.