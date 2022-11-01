x
New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision

Officials have already been approached by an interested developer group.
Credit: BMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision.  

During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility. 

Officials have already been approached by one developer group who is interested, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News. A bid will be due in December 2022.

If a proposal is approved, the facility could offer activities such as volleyball practice, beach volleyball, Game Day Care, personal training, speed and agility training, birthday parties and multi sports training.

Credit: BMT

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

