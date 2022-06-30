Beaumont Police searching for family of fallen officer killed in line of duty in 1902

The sister, Ella Dickinson, died the next day, and officer Frederick died three days later.



"With it being over 120 years ago, it was very different than what it is now,” said Beaumont Police officer Haley Morrow.



Until recently, his sacrifice was lost to history, but Beaumont Police wants to change that.



"Making sure that he is properly recognized on our memorial here at Beaumont PD, on the State of Texas Police Officer Memorial, and of course the National Memorial in Washington D.C.," Morrow said.



So, now they are working to find any surviving family members, and where he's buried.



"When you're doing descendance research or reverse genealogy, like I call it, in order to identify descendants, instead of building that tree backward, you're now flipping that upside down and you're coming forward, and it takes some different skills,” said genealogy expert Cece Moore.



Moore said the best way to put together a family tree like this is through public records like the census or newspaper clippings.



But finding records from 120 years ago can be tricky. There's not even a photo of officer Frederick.



"Right now what I've been looking for are city council minutes, it's from even earlier, like as early as 1882, from when this officer would have been hired,” said Katherine Leister with the Tyrrell Historical Library



Leister said the article about the shooting is the only newspaper article she found. She didn't even find Frederick’s obituary in the paper.



So, appealing to the public for some oral family history might be an easier course of action.



"If there are persons of interest like that potential relatives, those trees could always be built back in time then to see if they are connecting to that family,” Moore said.