Police: Body found in Port Arthur waterway could be missing 18-year-old man

Port Arthur Police released a statement saying they're waiting for lab results to confirm the identity of the person.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are working to confirm the identity of a body found Sunday in a waterway.

The male body was discovered in the 1700 block of T.B. Ellison Parkway in Port Arthur.

Officers believe it is the body of 18-year-old German Salgado. He was last seen Thursday, June 23, 2022, sleeping at his home located in the 3900 block of 6th Street in Port Arthur, the family previously told 12News.

"He's not the type of person to leave like that,” said Ana Ortega, Salgado's older sister. “He would always at least let his dad know or my mom know where he was at. If he was with friends, he would always call and tell them 'Hey, I'm over here.'"

Salgado left his phone and wallet at home, Ortega said. The family reached out to his friends, but no one knew where Salgado was.

Ortega also said Salgado has dealt with depression. In a GoFundMe account set up to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses, the organizer said Salgado was being bullied in school, which led him to take his life.

Port Arthur Police released a statement Thursday saying that they're waiting for lab results to confirm the identity of the person found in the waterway.

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 7:53pm, a deceased male was located in the waterway, near the 1700 block of T.B. Ellison Parkway. We believe it is the body of 18-year-old, German Salgado, who was reported missing on the afternoon of June 24, 2022. The family has been notified and given all the information we have, but we are still awaiting lab results to positively confirm the identity.

This incident is currently under investigation but at this time there are no obvious signs of foul play.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.