Girl rushed to hospital after vehicle strikes her in Orange neighborhood

Witnesses said the car struck a child and left the scene.

ORANGE, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after she was struck by a car in an Orange neighborhood.

It happened in the 1900 block of Robin Ave around 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses said the car struck the child and left the scene.

Police haven’t released any details about the search for the driver.

12News crew at the scene saw the girl being loaded into the ambulance.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device