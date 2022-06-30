Beaumont Police searching for man accused of multiple armed robberies

Detectives identified the suspect as Mikale Rashad Bolton, 20, of Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officers with the Beaumont Police Department are searching for a man accused of robbing people at gunpoint.

Detectives identified the suspect as Mikale Rashad Bolton, 20, of Beaumont. Police issued two aggravated robbery warrants for Bolton's arrest.

One of the robberies happened on June 25, 2022, around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of French Road. Officers responded to the scene and learned Bolton approached a victim inside his car in a parking lot, showed a gun, and forced the man to give Bolton his car.

Beaumont Police responded to another aggravated robbery three days later around 6:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of Delaware Street. Officers said Bolton used a gun to rob a victim who had just withdrawn money from the ATM.

Investigators said Bolton was still driving the vehicle that he took at gunpoint on June 25. The vehicle was discovered at a later time, police said.

Detectives also believe Bolton is responsible for other additional aggravated robberies of a similar nature, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Anyone with information about where Bolton might be located is encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

