Beaumont nurse, former 'The Voice' contestant Vaughn Mugol performs National Anthem at Texans game

Vaughn Mugol is an oncology unit nurse at CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth in Beaumont. He was on Ariana Grande's team for season 21 of NBC's The Voice.

HOUSTON, Texas — Beaumont nurse and former NBC's The Voice contestant Vaughn Mugol sang the National Anthem at the Houston Texans football game Sunday.

Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers was Pink Ribbon Day, which honored breast cancer survivors and those who've been affected by cancer.

Vaughn Mugol is an oncology unit nurse at CHRISTUS ST. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

Mugol joined Ariana Grande's team on season 21 of The Voice on September 20, 2021 after singing Ed Sheeran’s 'The A-Team.'

Mugol previously told 12News that before he shared his voice on one of the nation's biggest stages, he shared it with his patients at the hospital.

“It made me want to just continue that love for music and just share it with a lot of people, and I guess one of the best places to do it is at the hospital,” Mugol said. “They would always say, ‘We love you as our nurse, but please do something else with that voice.’”

Mugol said he followed his patients’ advice and found a bigger stage. He said he carried their words with him.

“I walked up, and one of the things I just remembered was all of my patients telling me, 'You need to do this. This is for you. This is what you’re meant to be,” Mugol said.

He was sadly eliminated on October 12, 2021 after a battle with Katherine Ann Mohler.

Even though, Grande’ chose Mohler instead of him, Mugol told 12News he was blessed just to be able to work with the famous singer. He said she was supportive of him from the moment he joined the team.

“Honestly, she’s been amazing. She’s literally, like, an angel,” Mugol said. “Like, just being so supportive of, not just me, but everyone else on her team."

Even after listening to him sing for all his life, Mugol’s parents said they were still blown away by his performances on The Voice. The proud parents said their son’s new found fame has changed their lives as well.

“When I go to the hospital, it's like, ‘Your Vaughn’s mom!’ They don’t know my name, I’m just Vaughn’s mom now,” May Mugol, Vaughn Mugol's mother, said.

Houston Texans-you Rock!Y’all treated us so special,with respect and with kidness-now I’m forever fan..Thank you all too that came and supported my son.From Beaumont,Texas-Vaughn Siangco Mugol#proudmom Posted by May Siangco Mugol on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Also on 12NewsNow.com ..

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.