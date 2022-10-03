Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe

Law enforcement officials believe there was no incident at the campus and the child is safe.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.

The mother called the police after receiving the call.

The Port Arthur Police Department and FBI agents investigated the incident and determined it was a scam. Law enforcement officials believe there was no incident at the campus and the child is safe.

Bob Hope thanked all investigating officers for their quick response.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Bob Hope Middle School Port Arthur release :

Today a Bob Hope Middle School Port Arthur parent was scammed by a caller threatening to kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid. The parent called the police. The Port Arthur Police Department together with FBI agents investigated the incident and determined it to be a scam. There was no incident at the campus and the child is safe. Bob Hope School thanks all of the investigating officers for their quick response.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.