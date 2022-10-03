x
Crime

Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe

Law enforcement officials believe there was no incident at the campus and the child is safe.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release. 

The mother called the police after receiving the call. 

The Port Arthur Police Department and FBI agents investigated the incident and determined it was a scam. Law enforcement officials believe there was no incident at the campus and the child is safe.

Bob Hope thanked all investigating officers for their quick response. 

From a Bob Hope Middle School Port Arthur release : 

