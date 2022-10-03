'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter

Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing.

Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old.

Rev. Jordan is a veteran, who served his country in the U.S. Army. He also owned the Jordan's Construction Company in Port Arthur and was the director of Cowboy Harley Owner’s Group Chapter.

Members of the HOG Chapter said they lost an amazing man.

"The Cowboy Family has lost a dear friend," the chapter said in a previous Facebook post. "Our prayers are with his wife, Sam, and their family."

The chapter described Rev. Jordan as a man who knew and loved his creator.

"And while we, like so many other people, are hurting, we celebrate Van’s love for others and the joy he shared," the chapter said. "God bless and God speed. We love you Van!"

Rev. Jordan leaves behind his loving wife, six children, nine siblings, three great-grandchildren, and a slew of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A funeral for Rev. Van Edward Jordan will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Paradise Baptist Church. The church is located at 4390 Fannett Road in Beaumont

A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the Celebration of Life services at 3 p.m.

Rev. Jordan will be interred with military honors at Greenlawn Memorial Park located at 3900 Twin City Highway in Groves.