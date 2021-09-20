Beaumont nurse auditions on NBC's The Voice, earns praise from celebrity judges

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas community will be able to watch Beaumont's own Vaughn Mugol audition for NBC's The Voice in its new season.
Mugol, a registered nurse, auditioned with Ed Sheeran's song 'The A-Team.'
During the show's 'blind auditions,' four celebrity judges face the crowd and listen to the contestant's audition song. Judges can vie for that contestant on their teams by pressing a button to turn and face that artist.
In a video posted to YouTube, Mugol's audition made three of the four celebrity judges press the button to try and convince Mugol to join their teams. You can watch The Voice premiere on Monday, September 20 at 7 p.m. central on NBC.
In a Facebook post, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System invited the community to watch Mugol's audition and 'cheer him on' Monday night on The Voice.
Also on 12NewsNow.com...