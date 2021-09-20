Beaumont nurse auditions on NBC's The Voice, earns praise from celebrity judges

Vaughn Mugol auditioned for The Voice with Ed Sheeran's song, The A-Team.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas community will be able to watch Beaumont's own Vaughn Mugol audition for NBC's The Voice in its new season.

During the show's 'blind auditions,' four celebrity judges face the crowd and listen to the contestant's audition song. Judges can vie for that contestant on their teams by pressing a button to turn and face that artist.

In a video posted to YouTube, Mugol's audition made three of the four celebrity judges press the button to try and convince Mugol to join their teams. You can watch The Voice premiere on Monday, September 20 at 7 p.m. central on NBC.

In a Facebook post, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System invited the community to watch Mugol's audition and 'cheer him on' Monday night on The Voice.

Tune in to The Voice tonight to cheer on Southeast Texas's Registered Nurse, Vaughn Mugol (spoiler alert 🪑🪑🪑🪑)! Posted by CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System on Monday, September 20, 2021