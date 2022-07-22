Beaumont neighborhood seeking answers after LNVA levee breach causes flood

Residents are left wondering how the levee was breached and if this is a permanent fix for the problem.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After the LVNA levee breach that flooded a Beaumont neighborhood, the water submerged streets and even inundated a handful of homes in the Pine Glen neighborhood off Major Drive and Highway 105.



Neighbors spent the Friday drying out and cleaning up.

Residents are left wondering how the levee was breached and if this is a permanent fix for the problem.



One homeowner said at least 3 inches of water entered into their home.

It was a sad but familiar sight in Southeast Texas.



People drying out their homes, determining which items they can keep and which items are just too waterlogged.



Instead of mother nature, a surprise flood came from something else.



The LNVA canal levee was breached around Thursday afternoon.



It sent water flying into the pine glen neighborhood.



First filling ditches, then the streets and into some homes.



Repair crews raced to fix the leak.



Homes on Joyce Lane seemed to take the worst of it.



One woman told 12News, “It was like a tidal wave. Inches of water in my backyard, water all in my house. If my small dogs were outside they would have drowned."



LVNA correspondent Risa Barber said there are a few reasons that caused the levee breach.

"There is no one specific cause for the breach,” Barber said. “We received that it eroded quickly due to the dry soil conditions, and just escalated to this point, and it just escalated to this point. And we all saw that result.”

According to LNVA, a total of 15 homes have contacted them concerning home and car damages.

The helpline number was (409) 892-4011.