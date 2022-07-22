Beaumont Police searching for gunmen after more than 20 gunshots erupt in residential area

The officers and residents in the area thought the gunshots were fireworks.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning.

Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.

The officers and residents in the area thought the gunshots were fireworks.

More than twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons, police said. They believe the gunshots came from a wooded area across the railroad tracks.

A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire, the release says. Officers said one round entered a child’s room in one of the apartment units.

Beaumont Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the station at (409) 832-1234.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks.

Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks.

A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Beaumont Police Department, 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.