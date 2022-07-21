Police: Leak plugged, water now receding following LNVA Canal breach in Beaumont neighborhood

Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley says residents can call 311 if they want to report water in their home.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is asking the public to avoid Toliver Rd. from Major Dr. to Keith Rd due to a breach in the LNVA Canal that's sending water through streets in the Pine Glen neighborhood.

Crews are actively assessing the damage and emergency equipment is on the way, according to a Facebook post from Beaumont Police.

Police say they are allowing residents to travel to and from their homes with proper identification.

First responders in emergency high water vehicles are checking homes close to the breach and offering assistance, according to the post.

Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley says residents can call 311 if they want to report water in their home.

Traffic Alert- Please avoid Toliver Rd from Major Dr to Keith Rd. There is a water breach on the LNVA Neches main levee.... Posted by Beaumont Police on Thursday, July 21, 2022

From a City of Beaumont news release:

