Beaumont man found guilty, to spend 50 years in prison for 2 counts of indecency with a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man will spend the next 50 years of his life in prison after he was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child.

Testimony began Tuesday in the 252nd District Court for Percy Andrepont, 68, of Beaumont. He was indicted for two counts of indecency with a child in September 2020.

Police say the victim was 11 years old when she spoke out about the offense.

The victim broke down crying as she described the alleged attack, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child was interviewed at The Garth House, a children's advocacy center in Beaumont.

The victim was later seen by a sexual assault examiner, who gave police evidence that led to the charges, according to the affidavit.

Andrepont was sentenced by Judge Raquel West on Friday to 50 years for both counts of indecency with a child. The sentences will run concurrently, which means he will only serve a total of 50 years behind bars.

“To be honest with you Mr. Andrepont. The longer you stood up and testified, the worse I felt about all of this,” Judge Raquel West told Andrepont just before she pronounced the sentence.

Both the defense and prosecuting attorneys rested on Friday, July 22, 2022.

In closing arguments, defense attorney William Wilkerson reminded the jury that it's the state's responsibility to prove Andrepont is guilty, and the defendant did not need to prove his innocence.

Wilkerson said the young girl who made the outcry told the Garth House she told them 100% everything that happened but later added other details to her story.

"Follow the stories. Follow the time that it started how it allegedly took place, how the stories grow and change over time..." he told the jury.

In closing arguments Prosecutor Tatiana Zelezniak began by reminding the jury that they can use common sense. She told them to find a guilty verdict they need to find that he had sexual contact with the child, that she was younger than 17 at the time, and that he did it with the intent to arouse himself.

Zelezniak told the jury that the charge stipulates that the incident happened, "on or about" a specific date. She told them that disagreements about the exact date when it happened do not need to be resolved.

The trial is held in the 252nd District Court before Judge West.

In addition to the sentence, Andrepont will be required to register as a sex offender.

