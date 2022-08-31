Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May

Sean Hendry, 48, told deputies he was looking for scrap wire and admitted to cutting some wire inside the fence near and underneath the building.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May.

On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.

The call was in reference to a person on the sub-station property. Entergy was able to see the suspect via their security surveillance system, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived, they found 48-year-old Sean Ronal Hendry inside the locked fence, which is about six feet high with barbed wire along the top.

Hendry fled the property by jumping over the perimeter fence and was arrested after a foot pursuit, according to the affidavit. He told deputies he was looking for scrap wire and admitted to cutting some wire inside the fence near and underneath the building.

Entergy Foreman Michael Simmons arrived at the scene and found numerous wires had been cut, which damaged service to the facility.

They also found tools used for cutting wire and prying open covers and panels that did not belong to Entergy, according to the affidavit.

Hendry was arrested at the time of the incident for evading detention/arrest and criminal trespass.

On August 1, Simmons gave a sworn video statement stating he is an authorized representative for Entergy and does wish to pursue criminal charges against the Hendry for causing damage to Entergy.

Simmons provided a damage estimate which revealed $57,427.26 in damages to the Entergy sub-station.