Beaumont officially designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission

Officials had to submit five places filmmakers might be interested in and those places included Riverfront Park, areas in downtown Beaumont and Tyrell Park.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the City of Beaumont is officially designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

The city has completed the multi-step training and certification process to achieve this status.

Beaumont joins more than 170 Film Friendly Texas Communities from across the state, according to a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local businesses," Abbott said in a news release.

The governor thanked the Texas Film Commission for helping unique communities like Beaumont support local media production jobs.

District 22 Texas State Representative Christian Manuel says this designation highlights the potential the City of Beaumont holds for the media industry and local growth.

"Thank you to the Texas Film Commission and those involved in this process. Your unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have resulted in a resounding success. This exciting development opens up new opportunities for Beaumont to showcase its unparalleled charm within Jefferson County," Manuel said.

Mayor Roy West says this is important for the city and he couldn't be more excited for the opportunity.

"It allows Beaumont to be showcased around the world and provides economic opportunity for the local filming community," West said.

Beaumont City Manager Kenneth Williams says this designation opens Beaumont up to the world.

"This will allow the film industry to come in, and feel comfortable coming here, and welcome. We'll have some things in place that will make it easier for them," Williams said.

Texas cities with this designation receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community, according to the release.

When city officials began the process to become certified, they submitted five places filmmakers might be interested in and those places included Riverfront Park, areas in downtown Beaumont and Tyrrell Park.

Beaumont officials came up with the idea in January in 2023,

“It doesn't cost the city at all once we become certified upon our council approval,” Miles Haynes, assistant to the city manager, previously told 12News.

Haynes led the project and believes it could generate millions.

"When somebody decides to film in Beaumont, they bring individuals with crews,” Haynes said. “They eat in our restaurants. They stay in our hotels and they'll increase our sale taxes.”

Haynes is not the only one who thinks this is the right move for the city.

“There is a film community and production community here with the City of Beaumont taking these steps,” Gordon S. Williams, media broadcast instructor at Lamar University, previously told 12News. “I hope it's an opportunity for us to organize."

Williams, a filmmaker himself, believes attaining the certification would be a perfect way for students to jump-start their careers.

“I'm hoping that inspires them to create their own content in Southeast Texas," Williams said. "Hopefully, it is a learning experience for them being on these productions and seeing how it works, everything from producing to the production, the importance of relationships and networking."

The Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism has attracted $1.95 billion in local spending and created more than 183,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2022, according to the release.

Cast, crew and digital media job opportunities in Texas can be found here.