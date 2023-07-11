Inmate at federal penitentiary in Beaumont transported to hospital after Saturday assault

The assault happened on Saturday July 8, 2023 and the FBI was notified.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Beaumont was assaulted on Saturday.

The assault happened on July 8, 2023 around 7:30 p.m. and the FBI was notified.

The inmates were secured in their housing units and the building was placed on modified operations status.

The inmate was transported by Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

No staff or other inmates were injured and the public was never in danger according to the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, Federal Bureau of Prisons.

USP Beaumont is a high-security facility and currently houses 1,314 inmates.

The injury of the inmate has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.