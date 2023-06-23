Southeast Texas non-profit now accepting rental assistance applications

Assistance is available to low-income families that wish to reside in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson counties, excluding the city limits of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Southeast Texas non-profit has started accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents pay rent.

On June 23, 2023 Legacy Community Development Corp began accepting applications for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) program.

Applicants have until July 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. to apply for the program.

Applications will not be first-come, first-served. They will be selected using a neutral, random selection process.

Assistance is available to very low-income and low-income families that wish to reside in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson counties, excluding the city limits of Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Applicants must be at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for their county of residence.

The amount of monthly rental subsidy is based on the gross monthly income of an applicant’s household.

The program funds can be used to provide the following:

• Rental assistance to help pay the cost of monthly rent and utility costs for up to 24 months.

• Security deposits in conjunction with rental assistance in an amount not to exceed one month’s rent for the unit.

• Utility deposit assistance in conjunction with rental assistance and security deposit assistance.

Applications can be filled out on Legacy's website. The website email is TBRATeam@legacycdc.org.

For more information about this program, interested individuals can call Legacy CDC at 409-832-2723 ext. 29.

Landlords interested in participating in the program are encouraged to also contact Legacy CDC.

From the Legacy CDC news release:

