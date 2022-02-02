Beaumont Animal Care to host 2-day adoption event with reduced fees

Beaumont Animal Care says the shelter is full of over 100 cats and dogs with a lot of love to offer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is kicking off 2022 with a two-day adoption event.

The "Fur-Ever Love" event will begin on Friday, Feb. 11 and end on Saturday, Feb. 12.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 22, 2022 newscast.)

The fee for the event will be reduced to $20 for two days only. Included in the reduced fee is the animals spay/neuter, microchip, first set of vaccines, flea prevention and de-wormer.

On Friday, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Beaumont Animal Care says the shelter is full of over 100 cats and dogs with a lot of love to offer, according to a news release.

The shelter is located at 1884 Pine Street in Beaumont.

All the available animals will be posted to Beaumont Animal Care's Facebook page.

For questions, call the shelter at (409)838-3304.

Beaumont Animal Care provides comprehensive animal control services for the city of Beaumont. Their state-certified animal control officers patrol the city to eliminate nuisances and threats to the public resulting from animals running at large or kept in unsafe conditions. This helps ensure the well-being of the city's companion animals, according to their website.

Beaumont Animal Care provides the following services:

Animal Bites: Animal Care is responsible for the investigation of all animal bites within the City of Beaumont. To report an animal bite or a dangerous animal, you can contact us 24-hours-a-day by dialing 311.

Animal Care is responsible for the investigation of all animal bites within the City of Beaumont. To report an animal bite or a dangerous animal, you can contact us 24-hours-a-day by dialing 311. Animal Carcass Removal: If there is a deceased animal on your property that you would like removed, it must be double-bagged and placed on the curb for removal. To schedule a pick-up, call 311. To report an animal that has been killed and is impeding traffic, call 311 or use the 311 Mobile App found here .

If there is a deceased animal on your property that you would like removed, it must be double-bagged and placed on the curb for removal. To schedule a pick-up, call 311. To report an animal that has been killed and is impeding traffic, call 311 or use the 311 Mobile App found . Animal Cruelty or Neglect: Our animal control officers are state-certified in animal cruelty investigation, and we take all reports of animal neglect and cruelty seriously. To report suspected animal cruelty or neglect, call 311. Further information is provided on this page, under the tab “Cruelty & Neglect”.

Our animal control officers are state-certified in animal cruelty investigation, and we take all reports of animal neglect and cruelty seriously. To report suspected animal cruelty or neglect, call 311. Further information is provided on this page, under the tab “Cruelty & Neglect”. Animal Noise Complaints: Barking dogs and other animal noises impact the quality of life in our neighborhoods and are a common problem for any municipality. The City of Beaumont has implemented the following procedures to assist residents in resolving this common issue: First incidence: We recommend that you try to resolve the issue by speaking with the owner of the offending dog. Often this is all that’s needed to bring the problem to a close. Second incidence: You can call 311 and make a complaint. An animal care officer will come to the reported address during normal working hours and speak to the animal owner. Third incidence: Complete our Animal Complaint Affidavit and mail or deliver it to the address listed on the form.

Barking dogs and other animal noises impact the quality of life in our neighborhoods and are a common problem for any municipality. The City of Beaumont has implemented the following procedures to assist residents in resolving this common issue: Animal Trap Rental: There is an $90.00 refundable deposit for trap rental, and a non-refundable $10 fee.

Traps are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To be placed on the waiting list for trap rental, click here. You will be notified when a trap comes available.

There is an $90.00 refundable deposit for trap rental, and a non-refundable $10 fee. Traps are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To be placed on the waiting list for trap rental, click here. You will be notified when a trap comes available. Dog and Cat Fanciers Permit: If you live within the limit of the City of Beaumont, and you wish to keep more than eight dogs or cats in any combination, over four months old, you must apply and be approved for a fanciers permit. There is a $200, nonrefundable application fee. For more information, call Beaumont Animal Care.

If you live within the limit of the City of Beaumont, and you wish to keep more than eight dogs or cats in any combination, over four months old, you must apply and be approved for a fanciers permit. There is a $200, nonrefundable application fee. For more information, call Beaumont Animal Care. Stray Animal: To report an animal that is roaming at large, call 311. We recommend that you do not feed or approach a stray animal, and report it as soon as possible.