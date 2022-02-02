Southeast Texas Regional Infusion Center out of antibody treatment, patients rescheduled

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said they are expecting a new shipment soon and hope the supplies will be more generous.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Regional Infusion center is closed Wednesday after running out of Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody used to treat COVID-19.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a January 25, 2022 newscast.)

The center ran out of the Sotrovimab on Tuesday. Sotrovimab is the only infusion proven successful in fighting the omicron variant.

Patients who were scheduled for Wednesday have been rescheduled for later this week.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told 12News he hopes the facility will re-open Thursday or Friday at the latest. The center is expecting a new shipment soon and Branick hopes the supplies will be more generous.

There is no confirmation on the exact amount that will be available in the next shipment.

You can sign up to get a vaccine through health departments in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange County, Hardin County, Newton County, Jasper County and Winnie by visiting Vaccine.BeaumontTexas.Gov and signing up for an appointment.

Vaccines are available for anyone regardless of which county they reside in.

SIGN UP | Register for a FREE vaccination appointment

Some of the pharmacies in the area offering vaccines and boosters are…

Around the country, officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

Officials continue to stress the importance of widespread testing in order to better gauge community spread.

MedExpress at 3565 College Street, Beaumont

AFC Urgent Care at 3195 Dowlen, Beaumont

Riceland Healthcare, 85 I-10 Service Road, Beaumont

TAN Healthcare at 1495 N. 7th Street, Beaumont

Legacy Healthcare at 450 N. 11th Street and 3455 Stagg (pediatric), Beaumont

Baptist Hospital at 608 Strickland Drive, Orange

Beaumont Emergency Care at 4004 College Street, Beaumont

Beaumont VA Clinic at 3420 Plaza Cir, Beaumont

Exceptional Emergency Care at 4755 Eastex Frwy, Beaumont

Exceptional Emergency Care at 3330 Hwy 365, Port Arthur

Exceptional Emergency Care at 1321 N. 16th St, Orange

CVS Pharmacy at 2950 Dowlen Road and 6850 Eastex Frwy, Beaumont, must pre-register online .

. Christus Promptu Care at 4046 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

People's Urgent Care at 3255 N. Major Drive, Beaumont

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.