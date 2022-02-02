Beaumont retirement facility requesting Valentine's Day cards for residents and staff

“Thank you to everyone who took some time to write a note. It means more than you may ever know,” said Buckner Retirement Services President Charlie Wilson.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Buckner Retirement Services is accepting Valentine’s Day letters and cards for residents of its six senior living communities across Texas, including Beaumont.

Cards will also be accepted for Buckner employees to show appreciation for the frontline heroes serving senior adults throughout the pandemic.

Last year, Buckner reached out to Texans requesting Valentine’s Day cards for senior living residents and employees to bring joy nearly one year into COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time last year, all of our senior living communities were hosting vaccine clinics for the residents and employees, and we could all see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Charlie Wilson, president of Buckner Retirement Services.

Wilson says that even though everyone is now vaccinated and boosted, the residents still need to feel some support and love from the outside community.

Only paper mail fitting in traditional envelopes will be received. Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents.

Letters can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Residents c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by:

Buckner Calder Woods: 7080 Calder Ave. Beaumont, TX 77706

Senior Director of Public Relations Christopher Ruth says it is preferred letters be mailed as opposed to being dropped off, to limit the number of extra people coming into the community.

All Valentine’s cards and letters will be isolated upon receipt for a 24-hour period.

Wilson says since originally asking for Valentine's Day cards last year, they've received thousands of pieces of mail from across Texas and the country.

“Thank you to everyone who took some time to write a note. It means more than you may ever know,” said Wilson.