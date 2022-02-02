Man previously accused of murder, sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence

Joseph Guidry was accused after the remains Melinda Gail Murray, 45, were found in a box in Jefferson County in 2015.

ORANGE, Texas — A man previously accused of murder was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday for a separate charge.

(Editor's note: The above video is form a December 2021 newscast.)

Joseph Allen Guidry was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence. Judge Raquel West gave Guidry the maximum sentence as a part of the open plea.

Guidry was accused of murder after the remains of Melinda Gail Murray, 45, were found in a box in Jefferson County in 2015. The murder charge was dropped in early December of 2021.

During a victim impact statement, the daughter-in-law of Murray said she wanted Guidry to know how his alleged actions affected her family.

“She [Murray] has many grandchildren. Two of which were six months old at the time of her disappearance,” the daughter-in-law said. “She has two whole new grandchildren she never knew she would have. She planned on bettering her self and being a better person for her family.”

Murray’s daughter-in-law said the victim loved her family and that her grandchildren made her want to be a better person. The daughter-in-law stated that Murray’s loved ones hurt everyday knowing they will never see her again.

“I feel like that opportunity was taken from her, and I feel like that was taken from our children,” the daughter-in-law said. “They don’t know her or remember her. My husband hurts every day. He was her baby. He was her world. They were very very, very close.”

Family of Murray said the last seven years have been hard for them.

“It’s been very painful,” the daughter-in-law said. “I want you to know she had a family. She had people who cared. She was a human being.”

