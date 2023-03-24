"We think it will be very successful" : Developer excited to bring beach resort, private airport to Bolivar Peninsula

"We are really appealing to a class A type of caliber, all of this is going to be upscale, we are going to position ourselves as a 4-star resort."

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — An investment group is looking to change the face of the Bolivar Peninsula with a 110-acre, multiphase beachfront development that includes a hotel and beach resort and a private airport.

The Bolivar Investment Group has unveiled a multiphase plan for a beachfront development in Crystal Beach coming in the summer of 2024.

September 2023 will mark 15 years since Hurricane Ike leveled Bolivar Peninsula and efforts to rebuild are still underway. Even then, the value of the coastline has gone up significantly.

"New homes, most of the homes are worth a lot more than they used to be, some of the homes are worth $1 to 2 million," said Bolivar Investment Group Head of Marketing Mike Wiglesworth.

This increasing value caught the eye of developers, who are now set on building a first-of-its-kind resort.

The Bolivar Investment Group has a lot of developments, but this would be their biggest by far.

"It's 110 acres," Wiglesworth said.

The Peninsula Beach Resort would sit right off Highway 87 and feature a private guest clubhouse with twin Olympic pools and cabanas, a bar & grill, a spa, a restaurant and a large event floor with wrap-around shade porches.

"There's never been anything like that for Bolivar," Wiglesworth said. "We are really appealing to a class a type of caliber, all of this is going to be upscale, we are going to position ourselves as a 4-star resort."

Their plan also includes a private FAA-approved full-service airport just minutes away from the resort itself.

"A 2,700-foot airfield, runway, this will handle single-engine planes, and we will later expand to 3,600 feet which could very well handle light jets," Wiglesworth said.

Developers want to serve daily, weekly and long-term renters. They've even hired a third-party real estate consultant for when it's time to set prices.

"We know this is not Miami beach, we know we are going to have great for the price of good," Wiglesworth said.

Even though past hurricanes destroyed buildings, developers hope they can help the spirit of Bolivar live on.

"We think it will be very successful," Wiglesworth said.

Here is a breakdown of the other aspects of the development:

The Zoo Beachbar & Grill

Developers said The Zoo will feature multitudes of big-screen TVs and views overlooking championship beach volleyball and pickleball courts along with other recreational sports.

The Peninsula Resort Cottages

The Peninsula Resort Cottages is a private beach resort comprised of one-, two- and four-bedroom studio cottages on the water with access to the guest clubhouse, Veranda Bar & Grill and swim club, pickle ball courts, recreational lake, beach cart trails and more.

These units can accommodate from two to 24 overnight guests. They are available for daily or weekly rental with housekeeping services.

The Peninsula RV Enclave Resort

The Peninsula RV Enclave Resort features 50 RV sites with overhead cabins including a kitchen, bathroom, fireplace, and inside/outside entertainment areas with spacious roadways for easy in/out access.

Developers said the park will cater primarily to adults. Also, there will be a dog park, washer/dryer stations, convenience store, golf cart rentals, nature trails, picnic pavilions, and barbecue pits.

The Peninsula Resort Villas

The Peninsula Resort Villas are 90 two- and four-bedroom beach houses up for sale. Developers said the villas feature large entertainment decks, spacious open-truss living areas, hardwood wide plank floors, large open living/dining areas, an entertainment kitchen island with sink, and under-counter wine storage.

Merchants' Row

Merchants' Row is a group of storefronts and retail spaces along Highway 87 fast food/ takeout, beach clothing, specialty, and convenience stores.

