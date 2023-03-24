'Looking for Kay-Alana': Parents of missing Beaumont woman asking for community's help to get their daughter home

Margaret Kay-Alana Turner’s parents believe she is having a severe manic episode and have been transparent about her condition on a Facebook page.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A search is underway in Harris County for a missing 27-year-old Beaumont woman, and her family and friends are desperate for the community’s help.

The family of Margaret Kay-Alana Turner has not seen or heard from her in more than two weeks.

Turner left her home in Beaumont on March 9, 2023. Ring doorbell video showed her at friend's door in Silsbee.

In the video, Turner can be seen waiting for someone to answer the door. She knocks a few times, waits, then walks off, texting a friend.

“Then she told them that she was going to go home and go to sleep, which would have been to Beaumont,” Rosa Calhoun, Turner’s mom, said.

Turner never arrived at her home. Her family was unable to get in touch with her, so her friends tracked her location and discovered she was near Tomball.

Turner was last seen on March 10 in Tomball, avoiding deputies in her car on Country Hills Drive.

Investigators said deputies were called to the scene because Turner was parked in a woman's driveway and refused to leave. When deputies arrived, she allegedly drove off.

Deputies said the car was later found abandoned and stuck in a field about a mile away.

“Harris County is looking for Kay- Alana,” Rosa Calhoun said. “That she attempted to run over a police officer. That she had run through some fences. That they had searched for her with a helicopter and a dog and couldn't find her.”

Since March 10, no one has seen or heard from Turner. Turner’s parents believe she is having a severe manic episode and have been transparent about her condition on the Facebook page they are running in hopes of bringing her home.

Tuner's parents hope their daughter knows just how much she is missed.

“You have value, and you are so important to us,” Rosa Calhoun said.

Turner’s family is desperate to find her and asking the community for help. They are refusing to rest until she is found.

"Whoever has seen her, or picked her up or has helped her may not do social media, "Robby Calhoun, Turner’s dad, said." And our only means to communicate with them because may be traditional media.”

The family said people have been very helpful in trying to find their daughter.

“The people of Tomball are so kind,” Rosa Calhoun said. “They have taken flyers and helped search. Even the people of

"The neighborhood where this incident started, those people have walked those woods," Rosa Calhoun said. "They have shouted her name. They have shared her story."

The family has more plans to continue the search Saturday.

